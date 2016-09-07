Closer: Notes from the orgasmic frontier of female sexuality (Book review)

By Copy Editor Diana Pearson Have you ever tried, in those sweatily joyous moments after orgasm, to find the right words to describe climax? Textures. Squiggly lines. Sunbursts. Flocks of birds. Shooting junk in a sun-drenched field.

Sarah Barmak knows the struggle to describe this elusive human experience. But this is just one of the wonderful topics she covers in her summer release, Closer: Notes From the Orgasmic Frontier of Female Sexuality.

This short, sweet, sexy whirlwind tour of Western female sexuality is refreshing from start to finish. It will arouse, enrage, intrigue, shock, and leave you feeling thankful and up-to-date on sex in our society.

Barmak offers us an easy-reading and concise history of women’s sexual repression which, while lingering, had its heyday in the Victorian era (1837-1901). She refers to the medical and cultural “erasure and denial of female sexuality” as “a history of forgetting”. Take, for example, the medical marginalization of the clitoris which until the late ’70s was described as “but a small nub” and an infantile flicker to orgasm. Have you ever been confused about whether or not the G-spot really exists? How about female ejaculation (aka “squirting”)? Barmak puts all these head-spinning arguments to rest, leaving the reader in a rage about why—in a so-called sexually liberated era—many of us remain confused about the female sexual anatomy.