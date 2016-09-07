Lavender lemonade

By Production Manager Catherine Charlebois
School is starting and we’re all still clinging on to that summer high, with its sun and freedom. Before hunkering down and embracing autumn flavours of pumpkin and deep aromas of cinnamon, have yourself one last glass of summer—with added benefits too. One of the more gentle essential oils, lavender is also an effective stress and anxiety reliever. According to collective-evolution.com, “lavender oil possesses amazing anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, antidepressant, antiseptic, antibacterial, antimicrobial, antispasmodic, analgesic, detoxifier, hypotensive, and sedative properties” and can even help lower your heart rate.
Delicious, fresh, and invigorating, this summer drink is a perfect pick-me-up for the impending autumn weather.
Ingredients
- 2 cups hot water
- 1/2 cup of dried lavender (or 1 drop of lavender essential oil)
- 1 cup lemon juice (or use freshly squeezed lemons)
- 1/2 of sugar or any other sweetener
Instructions
1. In a pot on the stove, heat water and add lavender. Bring the combined ingredients to a boil.
2. In a pitcher pour cold water.
3. Strain lavender water and pour in pitcher (or add essential oil), then add lemon juice.
4. Mix together and chill. Add more water or honey to taste. For garnish, add lemon slices or a sprig of lavender.