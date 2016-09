Above: Photo courtesy of Kevin Oates

By Sports Editor Cole Schisler

The Mariner’s Golf team won the PACWEST Golf tournament in Abbotsford with the lowest score of 589, a mere stroke under the Camosun Chargers.

Mariners’ golfer Dallas Jones was the individual low gross winner, shooting 68-71 to start the season in a performance that earned him PACWEST athlete of the week.

The Mariners are now the top ranked team in the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association.