Beauty: Tested

By Production Manager Catherine Charlebois “Why don’t you wear makeup? I think a bit of mascara would look super cute on you.” Those were the words that started it all—my growing fascination with makeup. I didn’t have a “typical” experience when it came to discovering the world of cosmetics. Growing up, my mother was never one to doll herself up and it was never really a huge part of my youth. When one of the girls in my grade nine gym class approached me, my interest was piqued. As for many early teens, the way people transformed themselves with colourful powders, pencils, and wands was completely foreign to me. It only occurred to me as I reached early adulthood to wonder about what went into creating makeup—not just which shade of cheap eyeliner I wanted to try out next. Finding pictures of crusty-eyed, red-skinned, patchy-furred bunnies as the result of repeated product testing by makeup companies during my research had me delving deeper into the true meaning of cruelty-free cosmetics. Issues in makeup production have steadily been hitting the forefront of the cosmetic world, with a variety of brands now ditching animal testing in favour of human trial and vegan options. These brands have stopped using animal by-products like horse hair, beeswax, and collagen. A growing awareness of makeup production practices has consumers turning to non-testing brands and buying makeup from companies who proudly stamp the “cruelty-free” bunny symbol on their product labels. Yet, taking company claims of being cruelty-free isn’t always so clear-cut—your money could still be contributing to animal testing. For example, there are issues of parent companies who buy out or take over a smaller company, keeping both companies separate, some of which are not cruelty-free. These all- powerful parent companies can still use animal testing to test ingredients—affecting the cruelty-free status of their smaller brands by association. Many of the staple cruelty-free cosmetic brands, such as The Body Shop, are now run under L’Oréal, a multi-billion dollar company that tests on animals. L’Oréal, among other parent companies, has had some dubious practices called out by the public and ethical watchdog groups. While they claim not to have tested on animals since 1990, they have done so for new ingredients under European Law requirements. Despite this change, The Body Shop can still claim to be cruelty-free, by being a subsidiary to this bigger brand. The Body Shop opened in the United Kingdom in 1976. Its creator, the late Anita Roddick, focused on social causes that empowered women, encouraged fair trade and ethical consumerism, and opposed animal testing. After the L’Oréal takeover in 2006, The Body Shop received flack for its apparent hypocrisy, with animal rights activists protesting the takeover and telling their followers to boycott the chain. The Naturewatch Foundation, a European charity “dedicated to the advancement of animal welfare”, actively questioned the takeover as it happened. The late John Ruane, the foundation’s director, stated in a 2006 interview for The Guardian that “If [the consumer is spending] money at The Body Shop, it could go to animal testing,” upping the stakes by taking The Body Shop off Naturewatch’s list of approved cruelty-free retailers. Amidst this controversy, Roddick reassured the media in March of 2006 that L’Oréal would comply to The Body Shop’s strict no animal testing policy. “There’s only one area we challenge [in L’Oréal’s animal testing policies],” she said.

“They have a great statement about what they’re doing on the issue of animal testing, or what they’re trying to do. I’m too old, I’m too smart, to give it away for it to be destroyed.”

Though The Body Shop has committed to avoiding animal testing within the company or in its supply chain since 1989, L’Oréal still has an animal testing program.

According to the L’Oréal website, the company plans to phase out animal testing within the next 20 years.

A Body Shop veteran sales associate of 24 years who wished to remain anonymous joined the company in the late 1980s. After being let go in 2013 due to a series of health complications, she has had time to reflect on all the changes brought about by the L’Oréal takeover. Inspired by the company’s values, she first joined the company as a sales associate due to its corporate values.

“When you’re young and idealistic, and you find a company that stands out for political activism and encourages its employees to take a stand for what they believe in—well, you just jump at it,” she says. “I thought it was amazing to work for a company that truly believed in nurturing the planet.”

She recalls Roddick being seen as an idol, a champion of animal rights and social activism, who prompted her employees to go out and do good in the world. “We weren’t just selling soap,” she says. “We were promoting a lifestyle of awareness of positive change that individuals could make.”

Foot massages at the Walk for Aids event in Vancouver, refilling product bottles, encouraging customers to use their public facilities, working in kitchens in local seniors’ centres, babysitting at daycares for teenage mothers, and piling into a Greyhound to attend the Clayoquot Sound Protests in the 1990s are just a few of the socially conscious events she participated in during her time as a “Body Shop Goddess”.

“When L’Oréal bought out [The Body Shop in 2006], there were tons of repercussions on all sides,” she says. “L’Oréal has never had a great rep as far as cosmetic testing is concerned, and The Body Shop has been instrumental in having a European ban on testing on animals.”