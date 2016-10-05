The poetry of online restaurant reviews: 2

Above: “Food was not fit for my dog” says Wonderfilled. But what about a pirate?”

By Web Editor Spenser Smith

What prompts people to take the time to write online restaurant reviews? I explored TripAdvisor reviews of Nanaimo restaurants, and by my investigation, it’s either a superb dining experience, or an awful one. Yes, there are people who report on mediocre calamari in so-so restaurants, but the majority of the detailed, lengthy reviews tend to fall on either end of the spectrum.

The “terrible” one-star reviews are my favourite; the authors often employ their finest attempt at dramatic writing, and the results are peculiarly poetic. I chopped up and rearranged the prose of three reviews into free verse in an attempt to accentuate certain poetic moments.

“All Around Horrible” by JakcieYounger (ABC Country Restaurant)

Takes our drink order after 10 minutes

server finally comes over

we let her know we are getting the buffet

she says fine and walks away

we hadn’t gotten too far into our first plate

I started feeling sick

ended up clogging a toilet

from throwing up

what is their fix for this?

a dollar off each meal

manager says the food was fine

and if we refused to pay

she would call the cops!

WILL NEVER EAT THERE AGAIN

but hey if you want to lose weight

and spend tons of money

I recommend their buffet!

“Beyond Terrible” by fuzziedog (Cassidy Country Kitchen)

I don’t know where to start

service was beyond slow

place was super loud

staff were rude

food was cold

I will just say this

I would rather hide behind my couch

and eat a can of Friskies

“Unsanitary, poor customer service and even worse tasting food!” by Wonderfilled (Pirate Chips)

Unsanitary surroundings

food was not fit for my dog

cheese curds like plastic

I enjoy offbeat and funky

but the food has to be decent

Food made with love?

I think not