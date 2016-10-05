Until the well runs dry: Creating a database for future watersheds

By Managing Editor Molly Barrieau As you know, VIU sits on central Vancouver Island facing the Georgia Basin, the common point of which all of our watersheds—streams, creeks and rivers—run. The Island is fortunate to have an abundance of fresh and salt water to sustain our lives. However, understanding where and how our water changes by reacting to forestry and climate change is crucial to our future.

Studying such changes with a user-friendly online application could provide municipalities with the information to better decide future upgrades to our cities in terms of infrastructure, such as roadways and bridges.

Robert Hudson, 60, is the man behind this new pilot project, aptly named the Vancouver Island Hydrology Project. The project, which is still in the works, could provide our young university with more opportunities for Geology students to work within Nanaimo, using resources provided by VIU. This could lead to graduate programs and, according to Hudson’s proposal, an opportunity to create a Vancouver Island Applied Hydrology Institute.

While broad in scope, this idea could create a space for more students to study our watersheds on the Island and help us all better understand our waterways, which are in a state of constant change due to the way we live our lives. Operating the new program on the Island allows students and researchers to gather the information right at its source.

After 18 years completing his undergrad, Master’s, and PhD at the University of Calgary and UBC respectively, Hudson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and has been living with the disease for 22 years now. Although Hudson is unable to pursue professorship, this project allows him to continue