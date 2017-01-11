Island short film fest gets down to it

By Managing Editor Molly Barrieau

Released last week, in anticipation of next month’s Vancouver Island Short Film Festival (VISFF), are the 16 films carefully chosen from the record-breaking 112 entries. With films coming from across the globe, over 14 countries, the team had the daunting task to narrow it down to share the short films with an eager Nanaimo audience in February.

“This reflects the growing popularity and reputation of the festival,” says Karla Duarte, Director of VISFF. “The VISFF is hosted in Nanaimo and is open to anyone around the world who can submit films in any genre.”

The long list includes films from Vancouver Island and Canada, along with places like Iran, China and the UK.

Me, Baby and the Alligator (Jean Faucher) Canada

(Jean Faucher) Canada Leonore`s Lullaby (Quentin Paquignon) China

(Quentin Paquignon) China Drifter (Olivia Lindgren) Vancouver

(Olivia Lindgren) Vancouver Found (Sunny Bahia) UK

(Sunny Bahia) UK Reproductive Cycles (John Gardiner) Nanaimo

(John Gardiner) Nanaimo Women’s Christmas Night (Oonagh Kearney) Ireland

(Oonagh Kearney) Ireland Fish (Saman Hosseinpuor) Iran

(Saman Hosseinpuor) Iran Mia (Amanda Strong & Bracken Hanuse Corlett) Canada

(Amanda Strong & Bracken Hanuse Corlett) Canada Cradle (David Holechek, Jake Hart) US

(David Holechek, Jake Hart) US Ingrid and the Black Hole (Leah Johnston) Canada

(Leah Johnston) Canada Croissant (Marius Conrotto Diaz) Spain

(Marius Conrotto Diaz) Spain Lemonade Mafia (Anya Adams) US

(Anya Adams) US Isolamento (Carmelo Zucco) Canada

(Carmelo Zucco) Canada It`s All In Your Head (Greg Jeffs) Canada

(Greg Jeffs) Canada Descrambled Eggs (Kayla Jeanson) Canada

(Kayla Jeanson) Canada Sweat (Kristin Snowbird) Canada

To catch the films, grab a ticket from their website visff.com, or at The Port Theatre, they’re $15 and $10 for students. The screening will be on Friday, February 10 at 7 pm, followed by a filmmakers Q&A, and Saturday, February 11 at 2 pm and 7 pm, followed by the Awards Ceremony. Check out thenav.ca for more on last year’s VISFF events.

Molly is a creative writing major with a modern languages minor, has a love for editing, publishing and linguistics. She is in her fifth and final year at VIU. She hopes to land a job in Montreal and open a poutine truck with her partner when she retires.