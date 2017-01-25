News in a nutshell

By News Editor Aislinn Cottell

What

On February 6, Rose McCulley from J&R Farm will be presenting a seminar on Mason Bee care. The workshop will run from 6:30 pm – 9 pm.

Where

Bldg. 355, rm 203.

Admission is $2 for students and $5 for non-students.

Why you should care

The bee species has never been at a more critical point than it is now, and this is an excellent opportunity to learn more about this important keystone in our ecosystem.

What

The next VIU Indigenous Book Circle meeting will be held on February 6, and discuss the book Half-Breed by Maria Cambell.

Where

Shq’apthut: A Gathering Place, in bldg. 170, from 6 – 8 pm.

Optional registration can be found on Eventbrite.ca

Why you should care

The book club offers participants the opportunity to those interested in discussing themes and ideas in Indigenous fiction. Participation is free, and light refreshments will be provided.

What

VIU’s P.A.C.E.S. (Personal Choices And Eating Sensibly) activity program is currently up and running for the next nine weeks, until May 15.

Where

Activity cards can be picked up at the gym front desk, bldg. 190.

Why you should care

Participants can cross off a square on their Activity Card for every 15 minutes of activity, or serving of fruits/vegetables. Completed cards can be submitted at the gym to win prizes.

What

The Island Short Fiction Contest (ISFC) is returning for it’s twelfth year, and welcomes submissions from Island writers in their three categories: Adult (19+), Youth (13 – 18) and Junior (12 and under). Adult submission is $20 per entry, Youth and Junior are free.

Where

Entry forms are available at isfc.ca, at all Vancouver Island Regional Library branches, and at the Nanaimo Arts Council.

Entry deadline is March 27.

Why you should care

Over 2 k in cash and prizes will be awarded, and the first, second, and third-place stories from each category will be published on the ISFC website. The winner of the Youth category will be published in the anthology In Our Own Voice, by Rebel Mountain Press.

Aislinn is a third year Bachelor of Arts and Science student majoring in creative writing and minoring in chemistry. New to The Nav team this year, she’s enjoying finding out about all the interesting things happening on campus. Her hobbies include reading, drawing, Netflix, and the copious consumption of coffee.