News in a nutshell

By News Editor Aislinn Cottell

WHAT

February 6 – 10, is VIU’s International Development Week, organized with the theme Stronger Together: Celebrating Global Citizenship.

WHERE

Nanaimo Campus.

Full schedule can be found at international.viu.ca/idw.

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE

The event will offer guest speakers, music, workshops, and much more—some with refreshments provided.

WHAT

Spring Sundays have started at the VIU Milner Gardens & Woodland. Admission is $5.25 for adults, $3.25 for students and free for children under 12 with an adult and VIU student card holders.

WHERE

2178 West Island Hwy.

Open 11 am – 3:30 pm.

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE

Relax in the Tea Room with homemade soup, scones, and desert, and experience the beautiful West Coast ecosystem.

WHAT

The Nanaimo Global Film Festival will be held at VIU on February 17 and 18. Full schedule and descriptions of films can be found at nanaimofilmfest.org. Tickets will be sold at the door.

WHERE

Nanaimo Campus, bldg. 355, rm. 203 and bldg. 356, rm. 109 from 5 – 11 pm.

Weekend pass: $30 regular, $20 seniors and students. Six-punch pass: $24 regular, $16 seniors and students. Double-bill pass: $10 regular, $7 seniors and students.

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE

This year’s festival features stories about people around the world who are reinventing their world and futures.

WHAT

The Salt Spring Arts Council is looking for applications to its Artist in Residence program.

WHERE

Application information can be found at ssartscouncil.com/artist-in-residence.

Deadline for applications is April 15 for a Tenure of October 2017–April 2018.

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE

Awarded residencies will be provided studio space and reduced accommodation rates on Salt Spring Island, as well as facilitation for planning community activities.

Aislinn is a third year Bachelor of Arts and Science student majoring in creative writing and minoring in chemistry. New to The Nav team this year, she’s enjoying finding out about all the interesting things happening on campus. Her hobbies include reading, drawing, Netflix, and the copious consumption of coffee.