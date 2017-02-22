Coming Soon: Arts events Nanaimo

By Arts Editor Cheryl Folland

What

Kiran Ahulwalia, Juno Award winner of Best World Music Album and her five piece band.

When

Wednesday March 1, The Port Theatre, 7:30 pm, pre show chat in the Harmac Room at 6:45 pm.

Why be there

Seattle Times called Kiran’s music “…a transitional sound as fresh as tomorrow,” blending blues, jazz and mysticism. Listeners are invited to experience a memorable and enchanting evening of world music.

Tickets adults $42, members $38, students $15, eyeGO $5.

Tickets available at theporttheatre.com.

What

Sugar & Spice: Rainbow Equinox. A 19+ variety show that boasts an inclusive environment with a touch of sass. Local music, burlesque, boylesque, drag and other entertainers.

When

Friday March 3, Harbour City Theatre, doors open at 8:30 pm, show begins at 9 pm.

Why be there

With many in the production crew celebrating a birthday, the evening’s events are sure to be jubilant. From comedy to serious art, the evening has something for everyone. Early Bird tickets are $12.50 online at eventbee.com/event?eid=171353592 until March 1, after March 1, $15.

What

On The Dock w/ John Herman, Brandon Stone, Louis Patterson & Dane Letourneau

When

Saturday March 4, The Dinhgy Dock Pub, 8 Pirates Lane, Protection Island. Doors open at 7 pm.

Why be there

Support local artists before they hit the big time. Tickets are $20 plus s/c in advance (included return ferry and the show). Tickets available at The Dinghy Dock Pub or online at <ticketzone.com>.

What

The Nanaimo Musician’s Association Big Band’s 50th Anniversary Concert

When

Sunday March 12, the Branch 256 Legion Hall, 1630 E. Wellington Rd., from 2 – 4 pm.

Why be there

When else will you be able to see an accomplished seventeen-piece orchestra playing amazing jazz? Tickets by donation at the door with all proceeds going to a Scholarship Fund. Get there early, as seats sell out fast.

What

Stratford Festival’s Macbeth, directed by Antoni Cimolino.

When

March 18, Galaxy Cinemas Nanaimo, 12:55 pm.

Why be there

Antoni Cimolino’s direction of Macbeth, was one of the best selling productions in the Stratford Festival’s 64-year history.

Tickets avaible online at cineplex.com/Movie/macbeth-stratford-festival.