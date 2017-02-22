I’m all about dem oats

Above: 📷 Natalie Gates

By Associate Editor Natalie Gates

Overnight oats are a super nutritious alternative to processed breakfast cereal. Plus, a minute of prep the night before saves you lots of time in the morning, compared to cooking hot oats, and they can easily be taken to go. Bursting with yummy whole foods, they’ll keep you full and satisfied all morning. The add-ins can be mixed up to suit your taste, or made from whatever you have lying around the house; this version is packed with protein, fiber, Omega 3s, and vitamins, and is free of any added sugars.

Mix the following in a jar, tupperware, or bowl with a lid:

• 1/3 – 1/2 cup of old fashioned rolled oats

• 1/3 – 1/2 cup of milk or milk alternative (almond, soy,

• coconut etc.)

• A scoop or two of plain Greek yogurt

• 1 spoonful of chia seeds and/or hemp hearts

• 1/2 – 1 banana, chopped finely (I promise, you don’t end • up with a gross mushy banana texture!)

• A handful of other fresh or frozen fruit, such as chopped • apple and mango, or berries

• 1 spoonful of shredded coconut

• A pinch of cinnamon

Instructions:

Throw ‘er in the fridge overnight. In the morning, top it with a scoop of your favourite au naturel nut butter (Adam’s peanut butter is an inexpensive, delicious option). Say goodbye to boxed cereal forever.

