Countermeasure visits VIU

By Arts Editor Cheryl Folland

Light, fun, soulful, and engaging. Countermeasure a cappella vocal group used their 14 voices to entertain around 80 guests March 14. With a mixture of originals and well-known covers, attendees were taken on a musical journey that was both touching and comedic at times. Nanaimo was the third stop on Countermeasure’s first tour through British Columbia. In August last year, they competed in Edinburgh, Scotland-—to have them on home turf was a feast for the eyes and ears. With dynamic teal costumes, choreographed numbers, and up to 14 part harmonies, it was a perfect Tuesday evening.

The show, sponsored in partnership with the Nanaimo and Ladysmith Public School District, The Port Theatre, and Malaspina Theatre, kicked off with a welcome and introduction by school trustee Bill Robinson. Earlier that day, Countermeasure treated high school and university students, and personnel, to a vocal workshop. Participants learned how to magnify their voices, embracing the group’s mandate to sing “songs that tell stories in harmony.”

Highlights from the show included, “Lovers in a Dangerous Time” by The Barenaked Ladies, a Beatles tribute medley, and culminated in a high energy audience participation number. Three random audience members were invited on stage to perform with Countermeasure, and they danced, sang, and beatboxed. Retired school teacher Donna surprised everyone with her amateur talent for drum beats.

You can watch their most recent Youtube video here.

To find more information about tour dates, group members, and all things Countermeasure visit them at countermeasuremusic.com.