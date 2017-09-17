A Thousand Facebook Eulogies

Death doesn’t feel real when you read about it on Facebook

which is why I keep looking for your face in pedestrians near campus

because I saw you biking last month outside our journalism class.

Death doesn’t feel real when you read about it on Facebook

which is why I keep remembering you alive, breathing,

sitting across from me at the table in high school art class.

Death doesn’t feel real when you read about it on Facebook

which is why I asked our mutual acquaintance about you today;

he spoke to you two days ago… your life is closer to him than your death.

Death doesn’t feel real when you read about it on Facebook

which is why I needed to ask about you, to verify the truth

because I’ve been waiting for someone to look me in the face and break the news.

Death doesn’t feel real when you read about it on Facebook

which is why, even though I know drugs took you away,

I’m trying hard not to believe it.