The fall sports season is upon us

Mariners athletes across various disciplines have been hard at work preparing for what will undoubtedly be another year filled with accolades, improbable comebacks, and unbelievable moments. Our clubs and organizations are suited up and ready to bring high-level sports to our campus for the 2017/2018 semesters.

The puck has dropped on the inaugural season for the Men’s hockey team. After years of community fundraising and the backing of sponsors, the squad is set to compete amongst five other universities in the BCIHL. Home games will be held at the Nanaimo Ice Center with admission being $5.



Perhaps you’re looking for something more relaxing, like the tranquility of yoga, or maybe you enjoy the views while hiking—or you’re like me and you’d like to show off your mastery of the five D’s of dodgeball: dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge. Well, VIU has you covered. Campus recreation offers a variety of programs like sea kayaking, rock climbing, paintball, and much more. It’s a great way to get some exercise, and meet new people with similar interests. Registration and the list of programs/activities can be found on the VIU Campus Recreation site: <https://services.viu.ca/campus-recreation>.

The red-hot Men’s soccer team will look to carry their winning ways from preseason into the regular season. They also will play host to the national championship on November 8-11.

Mariner’s Basketball welcomes back Coach Tony Bryce, the newly appointed Head Coach of the Women’s basketball team. Bryce was formerly the coach of the Men’s team. He brings an impressive resume and breadth of knowledge to an already potent women’s squad.

Local talent Tyus Barfoot joins 2017s PACWEST’s Athlete of the Year, Usama Zaid, and the rest of the Mariners men’s basketball team as they look to repeat history and finish the season atop the conference yet again.

The Women’s volleyball team looks to continue and build upon last season’s success, ending with a 19-5 record and a PACWEST Championship title. While Mariners Men’s volleyball teammates Jeff Webb and Isaac Bevis will try and bring the chemistry and talent they displayed during their gold medal run at the Canada Summer Games indoors.

Soccer games will be held on the Merle Logan turf field. Home games for basketball, volleyball, and badminton will be held at VIU gym. Admission is free for students.

These are just a few of the many stories worth watching develop throughout the year. Here’s an outline detailing the times and dates for the upcoming September/October slate of Mariner home games. For more details on the teams, and a complete schedule listing all games both home and away, visit the Mariners website: <http://mariners.viu.ca/>

Day Date Team Away Home Time Saturday Sept.16/17 Hockey South Island Knights VIU 7:30PM Saturday Sept.23/17 Hockey UVIC VIU 7:30PM Saturday Sept.29/17 Badminton Nanaimo Open Saturday Sept.30/17 Soccer (m) Quest U VIU 2:30PM Saturday Sept.30/17 Soccer (w) Quest U VIU 12:00PM Saturday Sept.30/17 Hockey North Island Capitals (exh) VIU 7:30PM Saturday Sept.30/17 Basketball (m) Okanagan College (exh) VIU 8:00PM Sunday Oct.1/17 Soccer (m) Capilano VIU 2:30PM Sunday Oct.1/17 Soccer (w) Capilano VIU 12:00PM Sunday Oct.1/17 Basketball (m) Okanagan College (exh) VIU 12:00PM Saturday Oct.7/17 Hockey TWU VIU 7:45PM Friday Oct.13/17 Basketball (m) UNBC (exh) VIU 7:00PM Friday Oct.13/17 Basketball (w) Alumni VIU 5:00PM Saturday Oct.14/17 Soccer (m) Langara VIU 2:30PM Saturday Oct.14/17 Soccer (w) Langara VIU 12:00PM Saturday Oct.14/17 Basketball (m) UNBC (exh) VIU 5:00PM Sunday Oct.15/17 Soccer (m) Douglas VIU 2:30PM Sunday Oct.15/17 Soccer (w) Douglas VIU 12:00PM Saturday Oct.28/17 Hockey Selkirk VIU 7:30PM