VIU Student Press
Arts

Identity: Art as Life

By Sarah Packwood
Photo by Sarah Packwood.
0

Identity: Art as Life features work from three local artists: Mulidzas-Curtis Wilson, Richard “Tomahawk” Thomas, and Vince Smith. The exhibit boasts a diverse range of stand-out pieces such as painted drums, a paddleboard, thunderbird tapestry, and carved wood walking sticks. The show is sponsored by TimberWest as part of their First Nation Cultural Art Showcase Program, and is on display until November 3 in the View Gallery, located in bldg. 330 at Vancouver Island University.

Identity: Art as Life

Prev 1 of 4 Next
Photo by Sarah Packwood.
Photo by Sarah Packwood.
Photo by Sarah Packwood.
Photo by Sarah Packwood.
Sarah Packwood

Social Media Specialist
 
Sarah is a second-year creative writing and visual arts student at VIU. Outside class she can be found wanting (but unable) to go to local gigs, crying in public spaces, and always ranting about ableism. Her passions include Sailor Moon, Harry Styles… and that’s about it.

You might also like More from author