Identity: Art as Life features work from three local artists: Mulidzas-Curtis Wilson, Richard “Tomahawk” Thomas, and Vince Smith. The exhibit boasts a diverse range of stand-out pieces such as painted drums, a paddleboard, thunderbird tapestry, and carved wood walking sticks. The show is sponsored by TimberWest as part of their First Nation Cultural Art Showcase Program, and is on display until November 3 in the View Gallery, located in bldg. 330 at Vancouver Island University.

Identity: Art as Life Prev 1 of 4 Next Photo by Sarah Packwood. Photo by Sarah Packwood. Photo by Sarah Packwood. Photo by Sarah Packwood.