Chasing Coral showing at World VIU Days

On Tuesday, November 7th, during World VIU Days, there will be a showing on campus of “Chasing Coral” about the worldwide coral reef crisis. The film was directed by James Balog of National Geographic and of the documentary, “Chasing Ice,” which examined the retreat of glaciers and ice shelves resulting from climate change. The film will be shown in Building 355, Room 203 on the Vancouver Island University Nanaimo campus at 5 p.m. This will be following by a panel consisting of Stephanie Archer and Anya Dunham from the Pacific Biological Station in Nanaimo, and Roy Mulder, President of the Marine Life Sanctuaries Society of B.C. The event will end at 8 p.m.

Since it’s during the dinner hour, free pizza will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. The film showing and panel discussion is being sponsored by The Geography Department, the Geographical Students’ Union, Awareness of Climate Change through Education and Research (ACER), the Biology Department, and WorldVIU Days. For more information, contact Don Alexander at don.alexander@viu.ca. It is recommended that attendees park in Lot N, a right turn off 4th Street near the VIU bus loop. Paid parking is in force until 8 p.m.