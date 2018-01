I hear you are afraid,

I believe you.

See you.

You are important.

Your voice

it does not waiver

requesting accountability.

Resilient. Strong. Warm.

I hold a candle

that shines for you

and a prayer

that you never give up.

Department head,

I hear you—

that you were

Afraid.

Your battle cry,

sweet music

crystal clear

ringing with truth.

I stand beside you

Janis Ledwell-Hunt.

In solidarity,

we are the feminists

VIU has been waiting for.