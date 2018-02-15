Vegan chocolate cake recipe

This vegan chocolate cake is also called Depression Cake, because it was common during the ’30s when milk, butter, and egg supplies were limited. The addition of vinegar has no effect on the taste of the cake and helps the ingredients rise in a similar way to a cake made with eggs. The recipe makes a 9” double-layer cake.

Ingredients

3 cups flour*

2 cups sugar

2 tsp baking soda

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1 pinch salt

3/4 cup oil

2 tbsp vinegar

2 tsp vanilla

*can be gluten-free. 3 cups of Bob’s Red Mill all-purpose flour, plus 3 1/2 tsp guar gum makes a nice substitution.

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease two 9” pans with vegan butter, margarine, or coconut oil. Set aside.

In a large bowl, add dry ingredients and stir. Add wet ingredients and mix well. Pour the batter into the prepared pans and bake in oven for 25–30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Let sit in the pan for a few minutes, then remove from pan and allow to cool on a wire rack. If you wish, ice with your favourite icing. Enjoy.