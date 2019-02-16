Moving box blues

Tastes like cardboard,

you say, face scrunched,

wistful of a mother’s recipe

you haven’t yet mastered.

I swallow my offense:

this may be the last time

I hear it; your voice.

Stacked by the front door with my fellow fallen

comrades,

our frayed edges fluttering in the burst of cold

each time you pass.

If I were to speak of taste,

I would tell you of damp paper, your childhood drawings

filling my corners with mildew dreams.

Once, I was a magic carpet, Pandora’s

hope, a portal away.

Now, your conversation turns to leases, graduation,

a long-term job—

of no longer being

boxed in.