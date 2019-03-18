The little fish yawns like an operatic tenor,
as if he wants to sing to the clams that are digging—
to the coral reefs who are judging
that b-flat that he is belting.
The little fish yawns like my dog Buttons
after she wakes from her nap and then shakes her head—
trying to loosen her neck
and then scratch those fleas!
The little fish yawns like a child riding the bus
who holds her mom’s hand as she bumps in her seat—
trying to get a view through the window of the geese
that are eating grass in a park.
The little fish yawns like a big cat on the Sahara,
waiting for the lionesses to catch the big ante-lope—
patiently laying under a tree
for his dinner and then to sleep.