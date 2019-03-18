Yes, you can IP lasagna

I was going to try and write a recipe that wasn’t for the Instant Pot, wondering if I should message my mom and ask her how to make puffed wheat squares. But our graphics team was very adamant I write up the lasagna recipe I was humbly bragging about the other day. And I am not one to deny the requests of our graphic team.

Now, for this recipe you need to get a little fancy. Time to find a dish that will fit in your instant pot and handle the pressure and heat pretty well. There are various ones you can use, but I snagged myself a 7” springform pan. Look at us, getting high class.

INGREDIENTS

1 lb ground meat (beef, turkey, sausage, be creative.)

5-6 oven-ready lasagna noodles

24 oz jar Pasta Sauce (use your favourite or whatever’s in the back of your cupboard.)

3 cups shredded cheese (I'm not judging what you use. Mix marble with mozzarella and see what happens.)

Seasoning.

INSTRUCTIONS

Brown the meat. Set the Instant Pot to sauté, throw in some butter or oil, then add your meat mixture and whatever seasoning you’re using. Once meat is browned, drain and set aside. In your dish, spray it with non-stick and then break the lasagna noodles so that you can cover the bottom. Spread 1/3 of the pasta sauce over the noodles, covering everything up. Layer 1/3 of the meat over the sauce evenly. Layer 1/3 of the cheese over the meat evenly. Add another layer of noodles, press down so that you have space for more cheese. Layer up another 1 /3 of sauce, meat, and then cheese. Make another layer of pasta. Then a layer of sauce, meat, and just dump the rest of your cheese on top. Put 1 ½ cups of water in the Instant Pot. Place the trivet in the Instant Pot and put your lasagna-filled dish on it. Place the lid, turn the vent to sealing, hit pressure cooker/manual, and set to 22 minutes. It will take about five minutes to come to pressure. Once the 22 minutes are up, natural release for 10-15 minutes and then turn the knob and let out the rest of the pressure. Remove the dish of glorious lasagna, stare in awe at what you’ve created, and then troubleshoot on how you’re going to get it OUT of the dish. Or just dive right in like the starving student you are.