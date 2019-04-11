IP pulled pork for an army

Now that the semester is done (except for us sad saps cramming their summer full of courses), it’s time to gather with friends and toast to making it through. And that means you’re going to have to feed a small army. Either because you have a small army worth of people invited or because you and your friends eat like one.

Either way, I’ve got you covered. Actually, Valerie Cooper has you covered. She came up with this stunner, and I’ve wowed three different groups with a double batch of it. Not half-bad for a recipe you can nap through. So, pull out the Instant Pot and let’s get cooking.

INGREDIENTS

8 lbs pork shoulder (cut into roughly 2 lb chunks)

2 cups onion, or whatever you still have hidden at the back of the fridge, chopped

1 cup Coke/Dr. Pepper (Valerie calls for Dr. P, I am a monster that uses Coke.)

2 cups barbecue sauce (The frat house down the block probably left some out last night.)