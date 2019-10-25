New Professional Lands Management Certificate for First Nations at VIU

Indigenous land managers will have access to professional training that was previously only available at institutions in Saskatchewan and Ontario. Dr. Deb Saucier, VIU President and Vice-Chancellor, and Amanda Simon, Chair of the National Aboriginal Lands Management Association Board, sign a memorandum of understanding. Photo courtesy of VIU

VIU has added a Professional Lands Management Certification for First Nations (PLMC) to their Community Planning Program. It is a new certificate that will kick-off on in summer 2020. It is administered through National Aboriginal Lands Managers Association (NALMA) and funded by Indigenous Services Canada.

PLMC is a wonderful addition to the Community Planning program at VIU which so far has offered just a Masters in Community Planning. The certificate will cover the basics of resource management, community design, sustainable practices and Indigenous lands planning over six courses. One of the courses will be completely project based, while the other five are in-class courses.

Dr. Deb Saucier, VIU President and Vice-Chancellor, said “This program will open up new possibilities for collaborations between students and employees and communities. This will give us a chance to deepen current relationships and explore new partnerships.”

NALMA chose VIU to deliver the first level of the PLMC, the second level is offered by NALMA. The first level ensures Indigenous land managers gain knowledge, stay current in the field and adhere to a professional code of ethics. There are only two other universities to offer this certificate: University of Saskatchewan and Algoma University in Ontario.

The certificate is geared to meet the existing, emerging, and future needs of First Nation Lands Managers and following the first level up with the second is highly recommended.