Light It Up for the Holidays with VIU

The Christmas holidays are creeping up on us, and it’s time to get festive. If you’re looking for more ways to celebrate this year and get in the Christmas spirit, VIU is inviting students to join them for the parade (on board the VIU float) at the Ladysmith Light-Up and the Nanaimo Lions Christmas Parade.

Thursday, November 28 is the Ladysmith Light-Up, and if you don’t have a ride out there, the Fun at VIU community has you covered. Departure time is 5:00 pm, and all you have to do is sign up and RSVP at lightitupviu2019.eventbrite.ca to be included in the round-trip transportation. The specific meet-up location and more details will be announced soon, closer to the date.

Busy that night? VIU will also be a part of the Nanaimo Lions Christmas Parade downtown on Saturday, November 30. Meeting time is 3:30 pm.

Some parade tips from the organizers:

Show your Mariners Pride! Wear VIU clothes and/or colours (blue, white, and black.)

Dress warm—and bring an umbrella—as you will be outside for hours.

Feel free to wear your own lights and/or holiday fun hats, etc.

Selfies are encouraged, but be aware of your surroundings and look out for pedestrians.

Use the hashtag: #LightItUpVIU.

Throwing candy or handouts is not allowed (no matter how tempting.)

allowed (no matter how tempting.) Keep in mind you are representing VIU.

Dance, dance!

Smile, wave, and have fun.

Oh, and just a hint: there may be hot chocolate and treats involved.

For more information, you can check out the event page here, or follow Fun at VIU on Facebook here.