Library Construction

The VIU Library Commons (AKA the third floor) will be undergoing some changes in the coming months. There will be incremental upgrades over the winter break and throughout next semester.

As you’ve probably already noticed, all the bookshelves on the third floor have been emptied and dismantled. The audio/video resources from those shelves have been relocated among the books on the fourth floor. Some of the new space opened up on the third floor will be used for an increase in student study seats from 320 to 450 and an additional 37 computers. There will also be a centralized station for printing and copying. As well, they have promised plants, green space, and nature-themed decor.

There is a plan in the works to give students 24/7 access to the third and fourth floors. This will begin on December 18, after which an updated student card will be required to access the library after the regular hours. If you received your student card before July 2019, you will need to renew it at the library service desk so you may participate in this new and exclusive all-nighter library club.

Along with these expansions, there will be an easily accessible family-friendly space created, as well as more universally accessible furniture and service points. Speaking of accessibility, there will be improvements made to the fourth floor bridge, which is a well-used access route to the upper campus buildings. Lastly, the washrooms will be renovated.

This will be a long process with many growing pains, but we will all eventually benefit from these changes. Unless you’re graduating very soon, but then you should be celebrating more than just library renos.

To stay updated on the renovations, click here.