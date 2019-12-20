2019 Walter Owen Book Prize Winner Announced

A media release, via Globe Newswire, has announced the winner of the 2019 Walter Owen Book Prize.

The Canadian Foundation for Legal Research has selected Jonathan Rudin as the winner of the 2019 Walter Owen Book Prize for his book, Indigenous People and the Criminal Justice System: A Practitioner’s Handbook.

The award honours its namesake, who was a significant member within the Law Society of British Columbia. He was Lieutenant Governor of BC, a past President of the Canadian Bar Association and the first President of the Foundation for Legal Research, according to the Canadian Foundation for Legal Research.

The prize recognizes outstanding legal writing, and acknowledges remarkable contributions to Canadian law. It is awarded to English books in odd years, and French books in even years.

Rudin, the founder and current Program Director of Aboriginal Legal Services in Toronto, was selected among 35 other nominees to receive the $15,000 cash prize, and acknowledgement of his contribution to Canadian Law literature.

Other finalists recognized by the Canadian Foundation for Legal Research include: Robert J. Sharpe for Good Judgment: Making Judicial Decisions, Philip Girard, Jim Phillips, and R. Blake Brown for A History of Law in Canada: Volume One – Beginnings to 1866, Marvin J. Huberman for A Practitioner’s Guide to Commercial Arbitration, and Arthur Peltomaa for Understanding Unconstitutionality: How a Country Lost its Way – An Essay in Three Parts.

The Prize Jury was made up of retired or current Justices, university faculty, and practicing lawyers. Rudin’s work stood out to them for its treatment of issues regarding First Nations people in Canada’s criminal justice system, and they believe that Rudin’s book will become an essential primary source of citation for the discipline.

Michelle C. Awad, Q.C., Chair of The Canadian Foundation for Legal Research, offered her respects and congratulations to Rudin and this year’s other finalists.

“Book Prize winners and finalists have produced works that are invaluable to the entire legal community in Canada. We offer our heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Rudin for developing a pivotal guide for practitioners who work with Canada’s Indigenous population,” Awad Q.C. said.