We’re Hiring!

Are you passionate about keeping your classmates informed? Do you strive to meet deadlines? Have you taken CREW 100 Introduction to Journalism or a relevant media studies course? If your answer to all three of these questions is yes, then one of The Nav’s upcoming positions might be for you.

Student presses are like a big revolving door. Students come to VIU, study for four-to-five years, and then graduate, moving on to start careers and begin the next chapter of their lives. Thus, at the end of this semester, some of our beloved staff will be graduating. While they will be missed dearly, we only survive by graciously passing on the torch to the next generation of Navigators.

Below is a list of positions that are becoming available at The Nav in the 2020 Fall semester. If you’re interested and think you’re a good fit for a position, send an email mentioning which position you’re applying for along with a resume and your best journalism-related writing sample to editor@thenav.ca. Acceptable writing samples are feature articles or shorter newspaper reportage, such as arts previews or standard general news pieces. Samples can be former coursework that was used for credit for a VIU course. Preference will be given to English or Creative Writing majors for editorial positions. However, all are welcome to apply.

Training will be provided for those unfamiliar with WordPress, our online platform. All positions include two mandatory in-office shifts each month for magazine production and a story pitch meeting.

Arts Editor

The Arts Editor is responsible for producing, at minimum, one arts-related news piece per week exclusively for The Nav’s website. Additionally, the Arts Editor must produce one feature-length article for each of the six in-print issues of The Nav. In short, one weekly online piece, one monthly feature. All pieces must pertain to the editor’s respective section. The Arts Editor is also responsible for overseeing and editing submissions by creative writing contributors. If you have connections to all things “of the arts” at VIU, this position may be a good fit for you.

Sports Editor

The Sports Editor is responsible for producing, at minimum, one sports-related news piece per week exclusively for The Nav’s website. As well, the Sports Editor must produce one feature-length article for each of the six in-print issues of The Nav. In short, one weekly online piece, one monthly feature. All pieces must pertain to the editor’s respective section. If you’re passionate about all things Mariners and have an understanding of sports jargon, this position is for you.

News Editor

The News Editor is responsible for producing, at minimum, one sports-related news piece per week exclusively for The Nav’s website. As well, the News Editor must produce one feature-length article for each of the six in-print issues of The Nav. In short, one weekly online piece, one monthly feature. All pieces must pertain to the editor’s respective section. This position is right for a person who loves cold, hard facts, and can produce unbiased reporting.

Features Editor

The Features Editor is responsible for producing, at minimum, one feature article per week exclusively for The Nav’s website. As well, the Feature Editor must produce one feature-length article for each of the six in-print issues of The Nav. In short, one weekly online piece, one monthly feature. All pieces must pertain to the editor’s respective section. This position is right for someone who loves the VIU Community–the people, the places, the programs.

Copy Editor

The copy editor is responsible for keeping The Nav in tip-top shape, in both print and online content. Those interested in this position should have a keen eye for grammar, punctuation, tone, and tense. The copy editor should be able to both line edit and offer substantive editing suggestions. They must become comfortable with The Nav’s style guide, which is based off the Chicago Manual of Style. It is the copy editor’s job to scrutinize every single word of The Nav— grammar lovers, please apply.

Graphic Design Assistant

Graphic Design Assistants are responsible for page layout, helping source content if needed, and occasional cover design. A working knowledge of InDesign is required, Illustrator and Photoshop skills are assets. Applicants for Graphic Design Assistants should be comfortable working with a team and taking direction. Preference will be given to students in the graphic design program. To apply, email a resume and portfolio to art@thenav.ca .