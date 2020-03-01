Mariners Women’s Basketball Regular Season Conclusion

The Mariners Women’s Basketball Team finished the regular season with a record of 17-1 to lead the PACWEST going into the postseason.

On Friday, February 21, and Saturday, February 22, the Mariners hosted the Camosun Chargers for a pair of games to close the regular season. The Mariners won both games to push their win streak to seven games, and defend their position atop the PACWEST standings heading into the postseason.

Friday’s game saw a final score of 97-71 with Starting Guard, Amber Lease, putting up a game-high 18 points with shooting splits of 45 percent from the field, 50 percent from beyond the arc, and 83 percent from the free-throw line. Lease also dished 6 assists and pulled 1 rebound and 2 steals.

As a collective, the Mariners played well; they shot 50 percent from the field, 42 percent from deep, and they won the rebound battle 40-31. Moreover, the Mariners bench had a healthy contribution, putting up 50 of the 97 points scored.

Saturday’s game had a similar result; the Mariners won 74-45. This time around, the Mariners shot 37 percent from the field, 20 percent from three, and 74 percent from the free-throw line. They also won in rebounding, pulling down 46 in comparison to the Chargers’ 29. The bench also put up 34 points.

Head Coach Tony Bryce said it was the goal to win both games, but highlighted the importance of approaching the weekend’s games with caution.

“You got to be smart because it didn’t change—nothing would change in the standings. But at the same time, you want to end on a good note. You want to try to play well, but you don’t want to overplay anybody and risk people with fatigue injuries and stuff like that,” Bryce said.

According to Bryce, the team made it through the weekend mostly unscathed. He said there were some good things and bad things to take away from the two games, and they would work to fine-tune their game heading into the postseason.

Starting Guard Danielle Vanbergen was awarded the Mariner of the Match on Saturday’s game. Vanbergen put up a game-high 19 points on 46 percent from the field, along with 2 rebounds and 1 assist.

Vanbergen is the only fifth-year player on the team this season, and although this was the last home game of the regular season, there will be plenty of time to celebrate the senior when the Mariners host the CCAA Women’s Basketball Nationals from March 18-21.

Bryce said that the host berth changes nothing about the team’s mentality going into the PACWEST Provincials. The Mariners Women’s Basketball Team play their first postseason game on Friday, February 28, against either Langara or Camosun. If they win, the Gold Medal Game will be on Saturday, February 29.

“We’re going over to Vancouver to try and bring home another championship,” Bryce said.