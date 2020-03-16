Comfort Bread
Well, I’ve been waiting for the time when we’re all holed up with time to actually cook. Humour me and give some new recipes a shot in between online classes this week. Besides, is there anything more comforting than a thicc loaf of focaccia bread? Unless you’re GF, in which case please avert your eyes. I promise I’ll come up with something for you soon.
2 1/4 tsp. active dry yeast (Fleischmann’s is 👌)
2 tsp. honey
5 cups all-purpose flour
1 tbsp. coarse salt (plus a little more for sprinkling)
6 tbsp. olive oil, divided
5 tbsp. butter, divided
3 garlic cloves
- Whisk 2 1/2 cups lukewarm water, yeast, and honey in a large bowl and let sit five minutes. The mixture should look foamy or at least creamy; if you can still see the yeast at the bottom of the bowl it’s probably dead and you need new yeast.
- Add flour, then salt to yeast mixture and combine until no flour streaks are left.
- Put 4 tbsp olive oil into a large bowl and add your dough, cover (you can use a plate, beeswax, plastic wrap, whatever works) and let it sit on your counter for 3–4 hours. It should double in size.
- When the dough has risen, use 1 tbsp of butter to grease a 13×9” baking pan, then pour 1 tbsp olive oil into the center of the pan.
- With the dough still in the bowl, fold the sides of the dough into the center three times to deflate it and form a rough ball. Put the dough into the baking pan and turn it over a few times to make sure it’s coated in oil. Let it rise for 1–4 hours on your counter.
- Preheat your oven to 450°F.
- Now comes the most important step: dimpling. Poke your fingers all over the dough, deep enough that you feel the pan on your fingertips, until the dough is evenly distributed throughout the entire pan. Drizzle the last 1 tbsp of olive oil over the dough and sprinkle with salt. Bake for 30 minutes, or until golden brown.
- Heat 4 tbsp butter on medium heat in a small sauce pan and grate the three cloves of garlic right into the pan. Let the butter foam for a minute and then evenly pour or brush all over the focaccia.
- Slice into squares and try not to eat it all in one day. Best later served reheated.