Comfort Bread

Well, I’ve been waiting for the time when we’re all holed up with time to actually cook. Humour me and give some new recipes a shot in between online classes this week. Besides, is there anything more comforting than a thicc loaf of focaccia bread? Unless you’re GF, in which case please avert your eyes. I promise I’ll come up with something for you soon.

2 1/4 tsp. active dry yeast (Fleischmann’s is 👌)

2 tsp. honey

5 cups all-purpose flour

1 tbsp. coarse salt (plus a little more for sprinkling)

6 tbsp. olive oil, divided

5 tbsp. butter, divided

3 garlic cloves

Whisk 2 1/2 cups lukewarm water, yeast, and honey in a large bowl and let sit five minutes. The mixture should look foamy or at least creamy; if you can still see the yeast at the bottom of the bowl it’s probably dead and you need new yeast.

Add flour, then salt to yeast mixture and combine until no flour streaks are left.

Put 4 tbsp olive oil into a large bowl and add your dough, cover (you can use a plate, beeswax, plastic wrap, whatever works) and let it sit on your counter for 3–4 hours. It should double in size.

When the dough has risen, use 1 tbsp of butter to grease a 13×9” baking pan, then pour 1 tbsp olive oil into the center of the pan.

With the dough still in the bowl, fold the sides of the dough into the center three times to deflate it and form a rough ball. Put the dough into the baking pan and turn it over a few times to make sure it’s coated in oil. Let it rise for 1–4 hours on your counter.

Preheat your oven to 450°F.

Now comes the most important step: dimpling. Poke your fingers all over the dough, deep enough that you feel the pan on your fingertips, until the dough is evenly distributed throughout the entire pan. Drizzle the last 1 tbsp of olive oil over the dough and sprinkle with salt. Bake for 30 minutes, or until golden brown.

Heat 4 tbsp butter on medium heat in a small sauce pan and grate the three cloves of garlic right into the pan. Let the butter foam for a minute and then evenly pour or brush all over the focaccia.