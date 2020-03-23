Compassion Fatigue

Resentment looks a lot like Narcan in a sharp

and feels like it’s forcing out my will.

I grab them both; Naloxone and the tarp,

the outcome undetermined by my skill.

Same guy, same place, same drug; third time today,

his unresponsive body cold to touch.

Compassion has fatigued and crawled away,

when I see something tiny in his clutch;

a talisman; a Goddess glinting gold.

Immediate withdrawal floods through his veins;

I’ve plunged the needle, and I tightly hold;

his bloodied eyes snap alive with pain.

Despite the death wish of his toxic dope,

a Goddess finds him worthy of Her hope.

