I Went to the Sun Once

Rufus woke up and something was very wrong

He could feel it in his bone, still wet yet somehow

smoking

in his mouth.

He thought, gosh how long have I been asleep?

Is it summer already? And why can’t I just dream of

sheep?

He peeled open his little eyes, to take a look around

but everything was swimming,

like lava, even the ground.

He shook his little head and took a look again his fur was all singed off his small sausage-shaped skin. What on earth? He cried, but it sounded like Woof. Ok, Ok, I know what’s going on here, I’m just still dreaming, someone please please Wake Me UP! Then Rufus remembered his faithful Joey of nine. That one who fed him, who listened who pet him when he whined. OH NO! Rufus thought as things became clearer. Joey, the doll, had been looking in that old mirror. He’d been wearing a cape talking about some great escape Joey wanted to be a magician when he grew up. He had built a cannon out of cardboard it would be for the talent show at school. But it had blown up, shot Rufus to the sun and now here he was like a hot dog in a bun. Rufus lifted his pudgy right leg, thought he’d just mark a little territory while he was stood. This was a mistake he realized quite quick, smoking and sizzling he nearly burned off his left foot. Oh goodness he thought I don’t like this one bit, what is going to happen when I have to take a shit? He hoped one more time, this must still be a dream I’m going to close my eyes and wake up at home, it is far too hot here and I feel very, very alone. So that’s what he did, he closed his little eyes and lo and behold, when they opened he saw sky. Blue as a lagoon, he felt giddy as a loon, fresh cut grass at his back, he rolled this way and that then jumped to his feet to cry Good God it’s good to be alive, but it came out Woof Woof Woof Woof.