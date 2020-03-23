The rushing waters of Millstone Creek beneath the upper Bowen Park Bridge. 📷 Jonah Ferguson

When confronted in life with two options, to

choose the road used over and over again or the

road less travelled,

what will you choose?

Will you choose to follow in your mentor’s

footsteps and model yourself after the parts of

your icons that resonate with you?

Or will you create your own runway and base

your decisions only off the beat of your own

heart, and your internal compass pointing

towards the constellations?

Once you decide what path you want to take, would

you change your mind?

Would you edit the illustration?

If your eyes focused on another direction, would you

allow yourself the space to ponder a new inspiration?

Or will you stay on the track you have laid and avoid

the condemnation because God knows you’ve put in

the work for it and it’s too late for disassociation?

If your compass no longer points in any one

configuration but instead seems to fly in any which

direction and every-time it stops moving it’s only for

a second before shooting off again towards another

destination,

do you continue to walk and hope you don’t fall off

the edge or do you allow yourself a moment to reload

the navigation?

In a world where time never stops ticking waiting

takes just as much time as trying so do you sit and

waste and wait

or do you force yourself to fight and risk watching

your efforts get

assassinated?

When no one in this world seems to understand your

position do you sit there with a map and a thumb

tack plotting out your coordination?

Do you move on from your worldly location and

realign yourself with a dream-like destination?

Or do you just stop and watch the traffic of people

pour by like a red octagon staring back at you in a

pinnacle internalization?