If you thought that Halloween events were canceled this year, you were wrong! The Queen’s, located in downtown Nanaimo, is hosting two Dark CarniEvil themed drag shows put on by Divine Girl Productions on Friday, October 30. The first show runs from 5:30–7:30 pm and the second from 8:30–10:30 pm. Both shows are hosted by the hallow-queen herself, Divine Intervention.

“Divine Girl Productions started as a non-profit organization raising funds for Black Lives Matter and also COVID-19 relief for local hospitals on the Island. But, we are also a for-profit company that does event planning shows too,” she said.

Divine Intervention has been a performer for nine years and has been dazzling the stage as a drag queen for two and a half. She told me that she hopes Nanaimo can have a dedicated queer venue in the near future.

“There is a huge market here for more queer events. As most of our shows sell out, I know it will be profitable and I could definitely fill the space by creating activities and performance art in that space. That is exactly what I am trying to do with the drag shows—show people that there is a market here and that they should invest in us,” she said.

Get ready to feast your eyes on the freakshow performers at the Halloween CarniEvil—The Bearded Lady, The Snake Charmer, The Magician, The Mime, HOEHOE The Clown, and more.

There will be a tarot card reader at the event, as well as spooky prizes for best costume—so come prepared!

Trick or treat yo’ self by purchasing a ticket through the Facebook event page and while you’re at it checkout @senoritadivine on Instagram and Facebook for future event info.

The CarniEvil Show is a COVID-friendly 19+ event and tickets are $25.