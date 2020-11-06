VIU is wanting to hear from you / image via VIU

VIU is wanting to hear from you / image via VIU

From November 2–November 27, VIU is inviting students, staff, and alumni to have a say in the changes they want to see for the university.

Between March and July of this year, over 1000 people shared their thoughts and opinions about VIU and their hopes for the future, which the campus captured in their What We Heard Report. Now, VIU wants to hear feedback on the first draft of their Strategic Plan.

VIU will lead a community-wide planning process called “The Future We Want to See” until 2021. The process will allow the general public to see what VIU stands for and where they are going.

The plan will help the university assess their values and priorities as an institution and help them plan what they will and will not work on for the next five years.

The Board of Governors, led by VIU President Dr. Deb Saucier, are conducting the plan.

In a letter sent out to VIU students, Saucier said that she is “passionate about what this plan represents and how it will strategically guide our decisions into the future.”

Saucier said that the plan is to build “a different kind of university—an inclusive, energetic, innovative space where everyone can meet their learning goals.”

If you are interested in taking part in the Strategic Plan, visit the interactive engagement site to join the conversation.