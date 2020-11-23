Shawnda Mouffette of Mouffette Arts is having an original pop-up-shop art sale on November 28 and 29 from 1–4 pm. The Mask and Mingle event will be held at Jonny’s Barber Shop located in downtown Nanaimo at 309B Wesley St.

Mouffette is a contemporary mixed-media artist, poet, and writer who attends Vancouver Island University. She will have many of her works available for purchase, including a new artwork series called “Laundry Stories.”

“’Laundry Stories’ sprouted out of my Montreal series. It’s drawing and watercolour [in] 8 by 8 pieces. Each piece tells the story of a place and who the wearer of the hanging clothes might be. For example—a hippy mom, a cowboy, an Irish farmer,” she said.

She will also have prints, cards, original drawings and paintings, her poetry and art book Ants of Elve Hotel, and framed and unframed works available for purchase.

“I will be providing gloves and masks at the event so that you are able to hold the original illustrations, cards, and clothes in your hand safely,” she said. “There will be great holiday prices.”

This is a great opportunity to support a local artist and snag a few holiday presents at the same time. You can RSVP for the event on Facebook.