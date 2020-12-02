Greyhound Ride

It was a greyhound back of the bus love story.

His name was DeVon. Tall, lithe, black as night.

He was a sad boy, starry-eyed but not sorry.

He said come on, balled and cried with de-light.

We rode through Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas.

Held hands, whispered stories, kissed and…

chewed new manna (bread), a hot wet mess

clawed red, bled grey, lisped then…

said goodbye. He stood still, she moved on

to Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle

we didn’t cry, he’d stay out of jail, she’d fawn

over new black boys, who’d make her teeth rattle.

Love stories, roaring twenties, reminisced in forties

ghost stories, now out of the gene pool, middle-age worries.