VIU is participating in the 16 Days of Activism Campaign that aims to eliminate gender-based violence.

The United Nations (UN) campaign to end violence against women begins on November 25 each year (the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) and runs until December 10 (Human Rights Day). The campaign indicates that violence against women is the most pervasive breach of human rights worldwide.

The UN says violence against women—especially domestic violence—has increased since the start of the pandemic. It is crucial to bring attention to this global issue in our community on Vancouver Island, which is exactly what VIU organizations are doing by spreading knowledge to help create a future free from gender-based violence.

The Vancouver Island University Students’ Union (VIUSU) will be hosting events throughout the campaign between November 25 and December 10.

VIUSU’s hosted events include: