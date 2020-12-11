Mothers Requested for COVID-19 Questionnaire

VIU’s Sociology Department is asking all mothers whose caregiving efforts have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to participate in a questionnaire. The department has formed a research team comprised of both students and professors to study the effects the pandemic has had on mothers.

The research team wants to learn about maternal challenges and successes while balancing work, teaching children in a homeschooling environment, and supporting friends, family, and neighbours.

The results of the study will be presented in academic publications to help raise awareness of the issues mothers have been dealing with since March.

The questionnaire is open to any mothers or caregivers on Vancouver Island and the surrounding Gulf Islands and will be completely anonymous. However, once the questionnaire is completed, there will be an opportunity to enter your name and contact information for the chance to win a gift card from a local female-owned or female-led business.

To participate in the survey, click here.