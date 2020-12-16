December Horoscopes

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

The stars see that you are determined to finish all of your final projects before their due dates. Congratulations on that, but be patient with your Aquarian friends that are probably procrastinating. Take this time to become their number one best friend by bringing them late-night Slurpees and mid-day cold brews. Just remember to not laugh out too loud when you see them struggling to get all of their overdue essays done in two days.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

“Good morning star-shine! The Earth says hello!” – Johnny Depp, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

This winter break is a great time for reflection. Take this time to reflect on the past events that happened during this year. Crazy things happen for crazy reasons, so try to think about how important moments in your life have shaped you into the person you are.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

This has been a crazy year, and now that the school semester is ending, take some time to watch some “so bad that it’s good” Christmas movies.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

With some time off from school or work, take the time to be creative. Paint a fun picture, make humorous pottery, or tie-dye some shirts. Let your creativity flow this winter holiday.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

Hello Virgo children, this is your monthly reminder to leave your apartment and go for a walk. Please go get some fresh air, the stars are begging you.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

The Libra sign is based around finding balance in everything, but this year has been a very unbalanced one. Just keep breathing and you can conquer anything. As the painted driftwood hanging in your aunt’s house says, “live, laugh, love.”

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

This winter break, quit being stubborn and take a chance on life. Find new ways, every day, to step outside your comfort zone.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Sorry for the language, but gosh darn it Sagittarius, this is your month! Now is the time to finally find resilience in everything. The stars are looking over you and cheering you on with every step you take.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

The wintertime brings out so much joy and love; music is always in the air; walking down the street becomes a symphony of colour and lights. Take time to feel the music.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

Still looking for the perfect holiday gifts to give your friends and family to remind them that you are the quirkiest Aquarius they know? What about Hawaiian shirts with your face on them? Matching pair of socks with you and your special one’s face on them? A badly made collage of you and your best friend framed in an ugly a unique hand-painted frame? Take some time to think about it.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

This month is the time for self-care. As you go on holiday break, take some time to relax and finally do a full listen through of your Spotify 2020 Wrapped playlist made entirely out of Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Phoebe Bridgers.