DIY Holiday Decorations

While we’re all still spending lots of time at home and surely have moved on from making homemade bread, creating your own Christmas ornaments is a time consuming DIY project that will give you that same sense of accomplishment, not to mention it’s affordable and eco-friendly. Christmas decorations can get pricey and it’s easy to accumulate seasonal items just to pack them away again in January. Making your own is a fun way to have something fresh every year that you don’t have to shove in a box when the month is up—and you can admire your own handiwork!

First, head out to the nearest forest trail with scissors or garden sheers for thicker branches and clip away at those evergreens (obviously don’t decimate the tree, let’s keep this tasteful). Next, you’ll need oranges—lemons, limes, and apples will also work—and some string or ribbon or both. Follow the instructions below, and soon your home will smell like citrus heaven!

How to:

Pre-heat oven to 250 degrees Farhenheit Slice the fruit about 1 cm wide and lay them on the rack in the oven. Bake for about 3 hours (flip them at least 3-4 times to avoid sticking) Let cool, then use ribbon or string to tie the slices to the forest greens however you’d like!

I don’t think there could be a more simple and guilt-free way to decorate this December. Hang them on your tree, make a garland, add them to gift wrapping, or place them anywhere around the home.

Happy Holidays!