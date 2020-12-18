BC Administers First Vaccinations for COVID-19

The first COVID-19 immunizations in BC have been administered in what the province is calling the most comprehensive vaccine program in the province’s history.

Nisha Yunus, a residential care aide of 41 years in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, was one of the first people in BC to receive the vaccine, while Linda Latour, a health-care assistant, was the first person in the Fraser Health region to be vaccinated.

Yunus and Latour work in environments where they support and provide personal care to seniors. The BC government said that this vaccine will ensure the safety of them and the people they care for.

The Pfizer vaccine is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by Health Canada. It is being administered to front-line health-care workers essential to COVID-19 response and health-care workers who work in long-term care homes. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is in its last stage of clinical trials and is expected to be approved.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccine require two doses spaced out at least three weeks apart for efficacy. The vaccines will be free for everyone in British Columbia.

Starting December 21, 2020, the government will be delivering vaccines to all health authorities weekly. The timeline of the deployment will depend on vaccine approval and availability, and will be provided to other priority groups in BC as vaccines become more available.

The BC Government reminds everyone that all vaccines—COVID-19 related or not—go through rigorous scientific review processes for safety, quality, and efficacy at Health Canada before public use is approved.