Easy Listening Playlist

If you are reading this, you did it! You made it through 2020. I don’t know about you, but after the chaos last year brought, I’m feeling a little more relaxed and ready heading into 2021. Okqy, not completely relaxed, but at least more adjusted to online classes and how to manage my time. Winter solstice has passed, which means the days are getting longer and nights shorter; we’re on the come up! I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

In my downtime, I like to make playlists and am excited to share “lounge around” with you! With over seven hours of good vibin’ easy listening tunes.