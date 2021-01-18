January Horoscope

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

With January being a cold, rainy, sunsets-before-five-o’clock kind of month, it’s important to avoid falling into a gloomy funk. While stuck inside, why not purchase some colour changing lights, turn up that “best of the 70s” playlist and get into the right type of funk while moving and grooving to them far out beats?

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Take this month to learn a new hobby, because why not? New year, new hobby. Practice being less stubborn and finally get out of your comfort zone. Try something new!

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

Being a typically indecisive person, it must be a very hard thing to pick what you want to improve every new year. Since you’re an air sign, why not try to find ways to ground yourself this year? Take time to reflect on who you are and who you want to be.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

You may be loyal to your past self, but the future has never looked so bright. Take this opportunity to break free of your past and promote the improvement of future you. All you have to do is take a cold—but eye-opening—plunge into the great beyond.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

Be loud and be proud this month. Drum to your own beat, and if you ever feel the need to break into song and dance while doing daily chores, do just that! Be the main character of your own story.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

Being the opposite to your Leo neighbour, you’d rather be backstage than centre stage. Although you may enjoy staying in the back and being the supportive character, it’s important that you don’t get outshined. Make sure your voice can still be heard.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Being ruled by the planet Venus, you will feel the need to refresh your life and surroundings by seeking beauty and love in your daily life. While many physical places are currently closed, enrich yourself through the beauty from online art exhibits, live stream music concerts, and at-home poetry readings.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

Scorpios are great leaders, but sometimes while you are leading others to greatness, you will forget to lead yourself to greatness. Make sure you are always taking time to focus on yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Break free from the constraints 2020 brought you. Use your idealistic mindset to be optimistic and find new ways to make 2021 the best year ever.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

Use this month to try new things, and get out of your comfort zone. No matter what happens, you will be able to learn from your mistakes and grow as a person.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

It’s time to shine Aquarians. While we enter into the age of Aquaria, don’t hold back on who you are anymore. You have a whole month. Starting now, embrace your individualism and let the world know you are your own person.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

While you desire to escape reality every once in a while, use art and music to enter into the mind space you need to refresh your life. After, you can start to plan how you will grow this year.