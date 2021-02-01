To Double Mask or Not to Double Mask?

With COVD-19 numbers in BC averaging over 400 new cases a day, the conversation around “double masking” is starting to grow while the waiting game is still on for vaccine administration to all willing British Columbians.

At the end of January, the medical advisor to President Joe Biden, Anthony Fauci, spoke with TODAY about double masking against the variant strains that are starting to come to North America. Fauci said wearing two masks “likely does” help protect against the strains.

“It just makes common sense that it would be more effective,” Fauci said.

Although everyone in BC is required to wear at least one mask in indoor public places, provincial health officials are not currently calling for the use of two.

When asked on Friday about double masking, BC Minister of Health Adrian Dix said he is aware of the discussion around the topic, but right now, he believes it is important to focus on the guidelines that are currently in place.

“I think the important thing right now is that in indoor public spaces, everyone wears a mask. It’s the law of course, but it’s also our responsibility to one another,” Dix said.

Right now, the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is calling on people to wear masks that are at least three layers and designed to fully cover the nose and mouth. The mask should fit snug and be attached securely with ties or ear loops.

Bandanas, neck gaiters, scarves, and face shields should not be used in place of a mask.

The BCCDC says the most effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 right now is to practice physical distancing, hand washing, and staying at home if you are sick. Wearing a mask should not replace these actions, but when worn properly, masks act as extra protection.