From February 8 to February 12 you’ll be able to see the world and learn about many different cultures from the comfort of your own home.

VIU will be exploring topics of systemic racism and unconscious bias during this year’s Global Citizens Week, a week devoted to exploring issues of global development.

This year’s theme is “Equity in Action”—its intention is to start conversations that challenge inequity and showcase efforts that make meaningful change.

Many departments from VIU will be hosting events, shows, and screenings throughout the week. Some of the feature events include a panel discussion on the inequalities in care around COVID-19 both domestically and globally, a workshop on Anti-Discrimination First Aid (steps one can take when someone is being treated unfairly), and a special Portfolio Reading put on by VIU’s Portal magazine to shine a light on three VIU writers who will speak on their culture and writing.

During the week, VIU Cultural Connections, in partnership with Global Citizens Week, will also be hosting their fourth annual All Nations Reggae Symposium. The symposium will feature lectures, panel discussions, performances, and a special Culture Kitchen with artists from Canada, Innu Nation, Jamaica, and South Korea.

The symposium will kick off on Tuesday, February 9 with the All Nations Reggae Panel about finding voices through reggae.

For specific times and dates of the Global Citizens Week events and how to attend them, visit their website.