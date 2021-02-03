The City of Nanaimo: Resilience Grant 2021

Nanaimo based artists, collectives, and non-profit organizations can now apply for the City of Nanaimo’s 2021 Resilience Grant.

The Resilience Grant will provide the recipient(s) with a one-time award of $1k to $5k to support Nanaimo arts and culture among the changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, promoting community resilience.

Julie Bevan, Nanaimo’s manager of culture and events, said, “Though the past months have presented hardship and uncertainty, it’s also been a time of learning, creativity and opportunity.”

“This program prioritizes projects that build administrative and/or creative capacity, activities that pursue goals of equity, diversity, accessibility and inclusion, and outcomes linked to community wellness and prosperity.”

Individual artists, collectives, and non-profit organizations working on one-time programs, events, or initiatives new to 2021 can apply for the grant. Individuals applying must be full-time residents of Nanaimo, and applicants must operate out of Nanaimo. Organizations/collectives must have an arts and culture mandate or a mandate to provide services for the arts and culture sector.

Priorities for funding include:

Projects helping applicants grow.

The purchase of tools reducing barriers to programs or events.

First-time grant applicants from the City of Nanaimo.

Nanaimo’s mayor, Leonard Krog, wants Nanaimo residents to know “The City is listening and we are responding to our community’s needs, and this grant represents one of the ways we’re working to ensure that arts and culture is an integral part of everyday life in Nanaimo.”

The deadline to apply for the Resilience Grant is March 1 at midnight.

Additional information about the Resilience Grant can be found here, and information regarding eligibility and applications can be found here.