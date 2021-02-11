Okay, so it might sound strange that the main ingredient in these cookies are chickpeas. I thought so too, but since finding this recipe from plant-based influencer Andrea Hannemann’s new cookbook, Plant Over Processed, I’ve made these cookies seven times. That might not sound like a lot, but that’s all within about a month and a half.

The cookies are soft, gooey, and bursting with chocolatey peanut butter flavour—you’ll easily forget it’s made out of chickpeas. They are made up of only seven ingredients, naturally gluten-free, vegan, and full of protein and fibre. They are pure magic. I always double the recipe because … well, you’re going to want to share—or have plenty leftover for yourself.

This recipe is especially great for all of you cookie-dough lovers out there since you can safely eat the raw dough without a worry. These guilt-free treats are worth a try, trust me!

Ingredients:

1½ cups cooked organic chickpeas ½ cup natural peanut butter (I used crunchy) ⅓ cup maple syrup 2 tsp pure vanilla extract ½ tsp baking soda 1 dash sea salt ½ cup dark chocolate chips



Steps: