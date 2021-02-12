February Horoscope

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

Aries are always determined to finish whatever project they start. They are optimistic people and will always work hard for the best mark. So, when looking for the perfect group project partner, make sure you look out for your fellow Aries classmate.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Being a sign ruled by Venus, it’s no surprise that you love love. Ruled by the planet of love, you will find satisfaction in love, attraction, and creativity. This month might inspire you to use your creativity to seek satisfaction by finding ways to express your love to those you attract.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

Geminis are chatterboxes that will be ready for a thought-provoking conversation at the drop of a hat. Of course, the one thing that will keep a Gemini quiet is talking about their feelings. But, right now is not the time for that! Be open and proud of what you love and who you love. It’s February—the month of love and relationships—so throw some rose quartzes in your back pocket and get out there!

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

Cancers tend to love this time of the year. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, pink and red hearts are hanging everywhere, and love is truly in the air. Cancers wear their hearts on their sleeves, so take this month to open up your heart and share it with others.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

Leos are very passionate people who are very open about their emotions. They can easily express their emotions and use them to their strengths. Ironically, Leos tend to be most compatible with the two signs that like to hide away their emotions: Aquarius and Gemini.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

Virgos’ biggest secret is that, although they may be super quiet and shy, they always know what’s going on. They are always analyzing and looking for missing details. They may not speak much, but they are always listening.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Libras are born leaders, able to get their head in the game and build amazing teams. While they are bopping to the top, they can break free from the status quo. And, if anything goes wrong, they are always willing to start something new for the team’s best interest.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

Scorpios get a bad rep, but don’t let that get to you. Collect all those bad vibes people send your way and drop kick them into the ocean.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

This month, the stars can see great changes coming your way. With your intense curiosity, you are going to discover so much great knowledge through your vibrant and philosophical mind. Just keep your mind open and ready for change.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

The days are starting to longer, so now is the time to adventure into nature and find some fun new trails to explore.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

Don’t freak out Aquarius, but Mercury is in retrograde this month. Although Mercury retrograde is known for bringing bad luck to the signs that the period falls under, it is also a great time for self-reflection and change. So, while you are dealing with broken down car engines or Zoom calls that won’t let you connect to audio, just sit back,enjoy the ride, and know you will end this period feeling refreshed.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

Pisces always seem to get made fun of for being overly emotional, and sometimes Pisces deserve that. But Pisces, you should be proud of it! Pisces are connected to and open with their emotions, and this is a skill not many of the signs have!