Emerging filmmakers and storytellers will soon be able to dust off their cameras and start working on their creative endeavours again as the provincial government announces the Reel Focus BC program.

Through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, the Province will be launching its first development program with $200k targeted to up-and-coming and/or equity-seeking filmmakers in BC. Creators will be able to receive up to $10k to cover concept development and scriptwriting costs.

The grants are available for any type of film media, including television shows and series, documentaries, and animated content.

Emerging filmmakers and emerging or established equity-seeking filmmakers in BC are eligible for the funding.

The Province is increasing access to funding in order to bring equality and diversity to BC’s domestic motion picture industry through this program. They are also hoping to foster new talent and grow the industry by helping new filmmakers get their projects off the ground.

Currently, more than 70,000 people work in the domestic motion picture industry.

Filmmakers do not need to secure an investor or broadcaster in order to apply

Applications for the funding can be found on the Creative BC website.