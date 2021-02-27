Nanaimo Parks, Recreation and Culture Spring Programs

Registrations for the City of Nanaimo’s Parks, Recreation and Culture spring programs will open Wednesday, March 3.

If you find yourself feeling a little cooped up after a winter amid a pandemic, Nanaimo’s spring programs are a good solution. “If anything, this pandemic has shown us how important being active is for both physical and emotional health,” said Lynn Wark, Nanaimo’s director of recreation and culture services.

The programs take place between April and June, and will provide individuals with a chance to get out, socialize, and learn—all while following COVID-19 protocols.

“We have a variety of programming options available for all ages and look forward to helping you and your family have a safe and active spring season,” said Wark. “All of our programs follow the latest provincial health protocols to keep everyone safe and healthy while participating.”

There are programs for children, youth, adults, and seniors that cover a wide range of activities such as paddling, cheese making, martial arts, pottery, dancing, and much more.

Many of the programs offer beginner, intermediate, or advanced options. Whether you’re looking to take up a new hobby or are already a seasoned vet, there’s a program for you.

You can check out the online program guide here and, starting March 3, you can register for programs online here or by telephone at 250-756-5200.

Program availability is limited due to COVID-19 protocols, so be sure to register quickly if interested. Those Mom’s Yoga/Karate spots won’t last forever!